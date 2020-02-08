Usain Bolt Has the Sweetest 'Conversation' With His Baby Girl

Usain Bolt is loving life as a new dad. The athlete took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet video of himself having a "conversation" with his daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Bolt cradles his baby girl on his lap in the video, rubbing her belly and playing with her cheeks as she coos and giggles. He adorably encourages Olympia to "tell Daddy" what she wants to say, before making up hilarious reactions to the imaginary conversation.

"Best Conversation Ever ⚡️," he captioned the clip.

In an interview with ET last month, Bolt said that fatherhood was a "great experience."

"Everybody says, 'Get ready... You're gonna be around her little finger,'" the Olympic gold medalist said. "So let's see what happens."

Bolt and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, welcomed Olympia in May, but announced her name and shared her first photos last month. He told ET that it was Bennett who came up with Olympia's creative name.

"It's actually my girlfriend, Kasi, that came up with the name. We sat down and went through a few names and she was like, 'I really love Olympia,'" he explained. "I was like, 'I feel like you're going to put pressure on her.' ... I actually warned her and she's like, 'No, this is what I like.'"

Bolt quickly came around to the idea, because as he shared, "We had a deal that if we had a girl, she would give the girl a name, and a boy, I'd give the boy the name." Olympia's middle name, "Lightning," was a joint effort.

See more in the video below.