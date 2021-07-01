Urban Outfitters Home Sale -- Save Up to 40% Off

For those of you who consider yourselves homebodies -- and even those who don't -- listen up: the Urban Outfitters Home Sale has officially arrived. And here's the tea: You won't want to miss out.

Whether you believe in New Year's resolutions or not, there's no denying that the top of the year comes with plenty of reasons to give yourself a fresh start -- post-holiday sales being one of them. Now's the time to stock up on new workout gear, wardrobe staples, and beauty products to give yourself everything you need to start the year on the right note. Plus, if you've given yourself a major goal to conquer in 2021, there are plenty of books on Amazon (including some best-selling, celebrity-approved options) to guide you along the way.

When you're ready to take your new beginnings a step further, one of the best (and most stylish) ways to do that is with a home update. From easy additions such as new wall art, candles and other decor to more dramatic changes such as a new bed frame, side table or couch, setting up your space to feel brand new will get you in the right mindset for anything (whether it's a personal goal or an upcoming get-together with loved ones) to look forward to in the coming year. And from now until Jan. 11, you can add new additions (big and small) from Urban Outfitters' entire home sale section to your cart for up to 40% off.

The Urban Outfitters Home Sale has everything you might be looking for to spruce up your home. Whether it's kitchen goods such as pretty mugs and cereal bowls or bedding like colorful pillows and a throw blanket, this is the essential sale you'll want to shop to update your space on a budget. Of course, that's not all that the sale has -- you'll find Fujifilm Instax cameras and Hydro Flasks for the taking, too.

What are you waiting for? Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters Home Sale below. Then, head to the Urban Outfitters website to see the rest of the sale items that are part of the home sale.

Urban Outfitters

A sleek and simple mirror like this is the one piece you need to add light and open up your space.

REGULARLY $249

Fujifilm

Give yourself a new way to capture memories with this Fujifilm Instax camera, which comes in five colors including this pale lavender hue.

REGULARLY $69

Urban Outfitters

In search of a new piece of furniture to give your living room the ultimate update? Look no further, this simple sofa will brighten up any space.

REGULARLY $1099

Urban Outfitters

A minimalist-approved nightstand will complete your bedroom set in a cinch -- and this one is available for $179.

$189 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Urban Outfitters

We can't get enough of this timeless, mid-century modern-inspired coffee table, which you'll keep in your home for years.

REGULARLY $199

Urban Outfitters

In need of a new set of plates and bowls for your kitchen? Look no further -- the Urban Outfitters home sale has you covered. This classic white set will fit seamlessly in anyone's kitchen, no matter the style.

REGULARLY $69

Urban Outfitter

Urban Outfitters' best-selling clothing rack is now on sale for less than $125. If you've been looking for additional space to keep your wardrobe, this is the time to invest in another piece for your bedroom.

REGULARLY AT $129

Urban Outfitters

A decorative headboard is an easy way to change the look of your bedroom without doing a complete overhaul of your bedding and furniture.

REGULARLY $119

Urban Outfitters

Redecorating your home doesn't have to cost a fortune. Thanks to an additional 20% discount, this bohemian-inspired wall hanging is available for less than $15.

REGULARLY $18

Urban Outfitters

Rugs might not be the first thing that comes to mind when putting together a new room. However, once you add a game-changing one like this to the layout, it'll make all the difference -- trust us.

REGULARLY $159

Hydro Flask

Even if you've already given yourself the gift of hydration with a standard Hydro Flask, it doesn't hurt to add another to mix -- especially when it's on sale and available in a fun colorway like this.

REGULARLY $60