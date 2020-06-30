Up to 70% Off Designer Handbags at the Amazon Summer Sale: Kate Spade, Coach, and More

It's time to shop fashionable designer handbags that are on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Shop plenty of deals on a range of stylish bag styles from favorite brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Lucky Brand and more. Today is the last day to score these deals from the shopping event.

If you are bummed about the postponement of Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and seasonally relevant deals from loads of designer fashion brands offering items at a discounted price up to 80% off. Levi's, Tumi luggage and Superga and Adidas are among the brands that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale. The Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts on crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.

Major deals, markdowns and discounts continue to roll out all week across fashion categories. This includes dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's picks of handbags on sale.