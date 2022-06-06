'Umbrella Academy' Unveils Season 3 First Look: See Their New Headquarters

The Umbrella Academy has new digs for season 3. Netflix released an early clip from the upcoming season Monday, the first day of Geeked Week, and it features the Hargreeves siblings as they set up shop in their brand new hangout: Hotel Obsidian.

You'll remember in the sophomore finale, the main heroes arrived back to the present day only to realize things aren't as they were before as they came face to face for the first time with the Sparrows. Because they're now displaced from the place they once called home, it means they have to find a second place to turn into their makeshift headquarters as they figure out how to right the timeline.

Enter the hotel.

Dressed in all black, the team arrives at the old-timey hotel that's seen better days where Klaus (Robert Sheehan) couldn't feel more at home as he proudly runs off a list of important figures and celebrities that allegedly stayed there once or twice. (Apparently, it was home to not one but two Kardashians.)

"Nowadays, she's just a flophouse, a party house for those of us not looking to be judged by society's rules and norms," Klaus says.

"You mean, a place to hide?" Luther (Tom Hopper) sums up.

"Exactly, it's perfect," Klaus exclaims in agreement. "And the best part of it is, she's gonna look after us. No questions asked. Never ever."

But his siblings are less enthusiastic about their new home. Watch the new clip from Umbrella Academy season 3 below.

When season 3 kicks off, the Umbrella Academy are back in the present day. Convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed the timeline once and for all, they soon realize things aren't how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy, featuring an alive-and-well Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min). Smart, stylish and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns.

Navigating challenges, losses and surprises of their own -- and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the universe (something they may have caused) -- now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

Elliot Page, Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon "Wanna" Walton star.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 drops Wednesday, June 22 on Netflix.

