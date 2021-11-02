x
Ugg Closet Sale: Save Up to 60% Off

Ugg Closet Sale: Save Up to 60% Off

Ugg has launched their Closet Sale -- an event that only happens a few times a year! The iconic fashion brand is offering exclusive markdowns up to 60% off on Ugg favorites, including the classic suede bootie. 

The footwear line is a favorite among celebs, too. Stars such as Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski all have rocked a variety of boot designs from Ugg. Don't forget, Ugg also offers clothing and accessories such as jackets, sweaters, scarves and socks. Standout sale items include the classic mini boot, slippers, fleece-lined socks and a logo sherpa pullover. 

The sale event goes through Feb. 16 over Presidents Day. If you're looking for more deals to score over the long weekend, check out the best deals on mattressesfashion, beauty and home decor

Shop the Ugg Closet Sale and browse through ET Style top picks ahead. 

Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Spill Seam

Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Spill Seam

The classic Ugg boot with fluffy accents. 

$110 AT UGG (REGULARLY $170)

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Bling

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Bling

This mini bootie boasts Swarovski crystals for a touch of glamour. 

$104 AT UGG (REGULARLY $160)

Ugg Classic Boom Ankle Boot

Ugg Classic Boom Ankle Boot

This ankle style combines a sneaker and a boot -- it has a cushioned sole that makes it comfortable for all-day wearing. 

$104 AT UGG (REGULARLY $160)

Ugg Scuffette Velvet Croc

Ugg Scuffette Velvet Croc

Upgrade your house slippers with this textured velvet slip-on.

$84 AT UGG (REGULARLY $140)

Ugg Classic Mini Fluff

Ugg Classic Mini Fluff

Throw on this fluffy boot with leggings for casual days. 

$96 AT UGG (REGULARLY $160)

Ugg Laila Bow Fleece Lined Sock

Ugg Laila Bow Fleece Lined Sock

These fleece-lined socks will keep your feet warm on the coldest days. 

$24 AT UGG (REGULARLY $50)

Ugg Iggy Sherpa Half Zip Pullover

Ugg Iggy Sherpa Half Zip Pullover

We love how cozy this Ugg logo sherpa half-zip pullover looks. 

$128 AT UGG (REGULARLY $198)

