Tyler Posey Fights for His Life During a Zombie Pandemic in 'Alone' Trailer (Exclusive)

Tyler Posey is trading werewolves for zombies in Alone, a thriller about a global pandemic that is turning humans into bloodthirsty "screamers" -- and ET can exclusively debut the trailer.

Posey plays Aidan, who has been quarantining alone since the outbreak hit and is beginning to lose hope -- until he makes a "socially distanced" connection with neighbor Eva (Westworld's Summer Spiro). But when screamers set siege to their complex, Aidan must brave the outside world to rescue her and save both of their lives. Watch the trailer above.

"The intensity of this film and the beautiful arc that Aidan has really attracted me to this film. I myself went through an emotional arc filming this," Posey tells ET. "I signed on to do the project because the writing was so good and I wanted to 'get my ass kicked' emotionally and physically. I knew it would be 30 straight days on stunts and emotionally heavy scenes. That really transforms a person and I am a new man because of this film. I learned as much about myself as Aidan does in the film. The stunts were scary and the emotion was vulnerable. It really called to me."

Alone's cast also includes Posey's father, John Posey (who previously co-starred with his son on Teen Wolf), as well as Robert Ri'chard and Donald Sutherland.

"Along with the really fun and exciting storyline, my friend and director Johnny [Martin] really let me be a part of this film behind the camera, not just in front," Posey says. "He was so open to my ideas and we really collaborated on this project as a team. So, you can see my creative input both in front and behind the camera, which I am very proud of. Also, my dad is in the movie!"

The unexpected timeliness of Alone -- about a global pandemic and being released amid our own ongoing pandemic -- is not lost on Posey. The movie wrapped before the coronavirus forced Hollywood to shut down; now, the actor says it could not "come at a better time."

"The synchronicities of my character Aidan and the whole world right now is pretty remarkable," Posey explains. "He went from a naïve boy to a strong-willed man. I think the world is much stronger going through COVID-19. We know how to work together as a world and nation to save humanity. As does Aidan."

Lionsgate

Alone is on demand Oct. 16 and arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 20.