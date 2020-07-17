Tyler Perry Donates 1,000 Gift Cards for Cops to Hand Out to Atlanta Residents

Tyler Perry is continuing to give back to his community. The 50-year-old entertainer gave residents of Atlanta $50 gift cards to Kroger to help out amid the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Atlanta Police Department personally handed out Perry's 1,000 gift cards to its residents.

"This is about the community that I love, that I live and work in. This is about good people who are in need of a hand up not a hand out," Perry told ET in a statement. "This is about the good police officers who do their job well everyday some of which are my personal friends."

"This is about trying to bridge unity in a city that adopted me and held me up high enough to reach my own branch on the tree of success," he continued. "I love Atlanta and its people!"

Photos provided by Perry show Atlanta officers posing for selfies and speaking with residents.

In a video from the endeavor, one officer tells a resident, "On behalf of the Atlanta Police Department and Tyler Perry, we wanted to give you that token of our appreciation. We hope that it helps benefit you and your family during these really, really challenging times."

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry

Perry has a history of helping out in his community. Last month, ET confirmed that Perry planned to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral, as well as his four children's college education, after Brooks was fatally shot by police.

The actor and producer has previously footed grocery bills for high-risk and senior residents in New Orleans and Atlanta. Perry also donated a van to an Atlanta-area women's shelter.