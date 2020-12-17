Tyler Perry Announces Split From Girlfriend Gelila Bekele, Posts New Workout Selfie as a Single Man

Looks like Tyler Perry is back on the market!

ET has learned that the 51-year-old filmmaker has split from his longtime girlfriend, Gelila Bekele. The two share one child together, 6-year-old son Aman.

"Tyler and his girlfriend split up some time ago," a source tells ET. "They remain friends and are focused on being the best parents they can for their son."

Perry also announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I'm 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like."

"Whatever it looks like I'm going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!" he continued. "In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let's look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!"

The post was accompanied with a selfie of Perry working out, which fans couldn't seem to stop thirsting over in the comments section.

"I'm single 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀😍😍😍," one fan wrote, with another adding, "God sent me to tell you I'm your wife."

Perry's single status comes just three months after he was officially declared a billionaire by Forbes. According to the publication, his wealth is due in part to the fact that he owns 100 percent of everything he creates, including various TV series, dozens of films and multiple successful stage productions.

Speaking to ET back in August, Perry opened up about how he and his team were continuing to work amid the coronavirus pandemic at his Tyler Perry Studios. He said at the time that they were taking every precaution at the massive space in Atlanta to ensure production on BET's Sistas and The Oval was safe.

"As I'm directing, I'm editing. So I know I have it, I know if I have the shots," he said of the process. "I got an amazing team, the actors are ready to go. They've had their scripts for months. They don't miss a line. It's pretty amazing."

Hear more in the video below.