Tyler James Williams Wins First Golden Globe for 'Abbott Elementary,' Credits 'Magnitude of the Moment'

Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams is a Golden Globe winner.

After losing out on the Emmy in September, Williams prevailed Tuesday, taking home the statuette for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series. This is the first nomination and win for the 30-year-old actor, who plays elementary school teacher Gregory Eddie on ABC's breakout comedy. He wore an Amiri spring-summer 2023 relaxed navy double-breasted pin stripe blazer and matching pinstripe pleated trouser for his big night.

He beat out John Lithgow (The Old Man), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), John Turturro (Severance) and Henry Winkler (Barry) in the category.

"Wow, wow. The magnitude of the moment is not lost on me," Williams said when he took the stage to collect his award, which was presented by The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge. "I want to start off by thanking first and foremost my cast and my crew. I love y'all. It's an honor to work with you every day."

"To Quinta Brunson, Randall Einhorn, Patrick Schumacher, all of our producers," he continued, before thanking his agents, lawyer, publicist and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

"I truly, truly appreciate this and I pray that this is a win for Gregory Eddie," Williams added, referring to his Abbott Elementary character. "And for his story and for stories like his. That we may understand that his story is just as important as all of the other stories that have to be told out here."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Williams' win marks the first Golden Globe victory of the night for Abbott Elementary, which also snagged a second Golden Globe -- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for Brunson's lead performance. It is up for two more awards: Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series for Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

At the Emmys carpet in September, Williams and Winkler -- who were also competing in the same category then -- had a lovefest with ET ahead of the awards show.

"I'm going to lose to him and it's going to be great! I can't wait!" Williams joyfully exclaimed, referring to Winkler.

"Let me just say, what a wonderful, soothing teacher he plays," the Barry star replied, praising Williams' performance on Abbott Elementary. "I wish I had a teacher like that in my life. That's from a human being to a human being."

"And that's what's beautiful about it, is the amount of empathy you bring to your work. To hear that resonated with you as a person, it fills me, man. That's beautiful. Thank you."

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.