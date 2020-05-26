Tyler Cameron Remembers Late Mom Andrea in Sweet Birthday Post

Tyler Cameron is remembering his mom on what would have been her birthday.

The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to his mother, Andrea, who died of a brain aneurysm earlier this year. Cameron flew down from New York City to his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, in late February, asking fans to pray for his mom after a family emergency. Andrea died days later.

The photo Cameron shared on Tuesday shows him and his younger brothers, Austin and Ryan, huddling around their mom as she flashes a big smile to the camera.

"Happy birthday momma. We miss you ❤️❤️❤️," the 27-year-old contractor captioned the post.

Cameron opened up about his mother's death in an interview with ET just before Mother's Day. He told ET that staying at her home in Jupiter amid quarantine and spending time with his brothers has been a true "silver lining."

"It's the silver lining within all of this, is that although it was tragic what happened to my mother, I couldn't imagine being back in New York," Cameron told ET. "I've seen the challenges and the tough times that they've faced, because I got to be here."

"So, the silver lining is that I'm grateful I've been able to be here and be there for them... because I couldn't imagine them being alone right now and myself being alone either," he shared.

Cameron added he always wanted to surprise his mom and remodel her house. "I still owe it to my little brothers, just to remodel it for them now and make sure they have a place they can always call home," he said. "So, that's my goal right now."

