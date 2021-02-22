Twitter Reacts After DaBaby Randomly Disses JoJo Siwa in New Freestyle

DaBaby released a new track recently, and one line drew a lot of backlash from fans. In the freestyle "Beatbox" remix, which he dropped on Friday, it seems that he takes a strong swing at 17-year-old YouTube star JoJo Siwa.

The line in question comes when DaBaby raps, "You a b**ch, JoJo Siwa, b**ch," while he holds up a photo of Siwa on his phone.

The diss left many fans legitimately confused over why he would swing at a teen internet star, and angry for doing so.

Despite the backlash, DaBaby seemed to find the outrage funny, and took to Twitter to explain that the line wasn't meant as a diss, but was simply a play on words. DaBaby's real name is Jonathan (hence "JoJo") and he used Siwa as a twist on "See why."

"😂😂😂😂 I love Twitter bruh," DaBaby tweeted as the uproar was in full swing. He later added, "I 'Siwa' I’m not like the rest of you n***as .😂😂😂"

😂😂😂😂 I love Twitter bruh. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021

He also tweeted directly at Siwa, and explained that he meant no disrespect and that his daughter is a huge fan.

"@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. 😂," he wrote. "Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!"

@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.😂



Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads.



All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning! 💝 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021

However, that didn't stop many fans from expressing their outrage over what they felt was an attack on the young entertainer.

Twitter users expressed their shock, confusion and disappointment with some very creative posts of their own.

Many questioned what the alleged feud could have resulted from, while others just sat back and enjoyed watching Siwa's vocal fans come to her defense.

The entire internet after dababy called jojo siwa a bitch pic.twitter.com/rTiu6J5XIn — Matias Brown (@mjb101802) February 21, 2021

dababy having beef with jojo siwa was not on my february bingo card but thats fine im enjoying it pic.twitter.com/4XvXDWghfa — sam (@h3ll0tittyyy) February 21, 2021

DaBaby seeing JoJo Siwa’s army coming for him: 👀 pic.twitter.com/dHc0pcyIow — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) February 21, 2021

listening to dababy and him suddenly calling jojo siwa a bitch pic.twitter.com/K3k1l9Bddu — jordantheestallion (@S0cialShyGuy) February 21, 2021

YO WHAT DID I MISS DID JOJO SIWA DUNK ON DABABY AT THE NICKELODEON GAMES OR SOME SHIT??? 🧐 🤔 WHY HE OD ON HER LIKE THAT? — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) February 21, 2021

how jojo siwa gonna pull up to dababy’s house after hearing his freestyle pic.twitter.com/TZkNgOuVKX — Anna (@Anna_stewy) February 21, 2021

Jojo Siwa sitting in her $4 Million mansion seeing that DaBaby dissed her pic.twitter.com/tYKY9drotd — Hip-Hop Talk (@rap_discussions) February 21, 2021

dababy called jojo siwa a bitch? men are disgusting. pic.twitter.com/bvhbgnf9Vy — ema | women ⚢ (@marvelsbian) February 21, 2021

Jojo Siwa when she catches Dababy on the streets pic.twitter.com/E1W1OXo0pj — A S A M K P E T E🌷 (@black_isallgold) February 21, 2021

I need a backstory on why DaBaby called Jojo Siwa a bitch pic.twitter.com/fSX2AJktom — Spiritually Tyra🔮🌙✨ (@spirituallytyra) February 20, 2021

jojo siwa on the way to record the dababy diss track pic.twitter.com/mXXTDqgUDE — ☦︎︎ (@DARKWINTERTOKYO) February 21, 2021

jojo siwa when she catches dababy in the streets pic.twitter.com/8L1lOE8z4g — K (@thrashrad) February 21, 2021

Jojo siwa looking down at Dababy little ass pic.twitter.com/cRwbHmgEvN — 🍊⁷ hyunjin’s wife (real)ღ (@HYUNVIMIN) February 21, 2021

DaBaby is going to need to explain that Jojo Siwa bar because I am confusion pic.twitter.com/T0IDyzMrkj — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) February 20, 2021

Can someone explain why DaBaby dissed JoJo Siwa? Is there beef we don’t know about? Is he mad his daughter likes Jojo’s music more than his? pic.twitter.com/ZFTNL2Q4Bc — Stephanie (@schwailik) February 20, 2021

Why did DaBaby include that Jojo Siwa line in his freestyle? 💀 Regardless of rhyme a 29 year old dissing a 17 year old doesn’t sit right with me pic.twitter.com/ZGzpYGbUQS — Vierra (@vierra_music) February 20, 2021

Siwa has yet to respond or comment on the line in question.

For more recent Siwa news, check out the video below.