'Twilight' Actor Cam Gigandet and Dominique Geisendorff Divorcing After 13 Years of Marriage

Cam Gigandet's wife, Dominique Geisendorff, has filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage.

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, Geisendorff filed the paperwork Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of marriage. Geisendorff listed May 1 as the date of separation.

Gigandet, who portrayed the vampire James Witherdale in the 2008 film Twilight, shares three children with Geisendorff -- 13-year-old daughter Everleigh, 9-year-old son Rekker, and 6-year-old daughter Armie. Geisendorff is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the children.

According to the docs, Geisendorff also wants Gigandet to pay spousal support while also requesting that the court prevent him from getting financial support from her.

Back in 2015, Gigandet and Geisendorff welcomed Armie on the heels of a photo shoot for People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue. He told the magazine about balancing his quest to stay in shape while being a full-time dad.

“With kids, it’s always tough to really commit much time and energy to staying in shape, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make,” he said. “Playing with them is just as exhausting. But when I get the chance, I don’t think of it as exercise.”

Gigandet and Geisendorff tied the knot back in November 2008.