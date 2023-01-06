'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Trailer: Gabrielle Union Joins Octavia Spencer to Find Missing Young Black Girls

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for season 3 of its award-winning series, Truth Be Told, giving fans a first look at the anthology's timely story for its new installment.

Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and based on Kathleen Barber's novel, While You Were Sleeping, the streaming series taps into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer reprises her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, Poppy Scoville, whose frustration with the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls leads her to become embroiled in the investigation.

Poppy teams with an unorthodox principal, played by award-winning actress Gabrielle Union, to keep the victims' names in the public eye while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them.

The 10-episode season won't solely focus on the duo's hunt for sex trafficking leads and the theme of advocating for Black women. The season will continue focusing on Poppy's inner conflict as she contemplates how doing the right thing may go against doing what will help her career.

In addition to Union and Spencer, who also serves as the series' executive producer, season 3 stars returning cast members Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.

Truth Be Told makes its global debut on Jan. 20, with new episodes dropping weekly, through March 24 on Apple TV+.