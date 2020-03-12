Trixie Mattel and Katya to Host 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards (Exclusive)

Trixie Mattel and Katya will host the 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards! The UNHhhh stars will bring together online content and creators to celebrate this year's best of the best, ET can exclusively announce.

The dick clark productions and Tubefilter event will include special appearances by Lilly Singh, Marques Brownlee and Patrick Starrr.

Trixie and Katya will take this year’s show on the road, as they host the ceremony from the YouTube Streamy Awards two-person party bus. Traveling all over Los Angeles, the pair will surprise creators at their homes, in addition to revealing winners of classic Streamy Awards.

See the trailer below.

The Streamys will premiere on its new date, Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on youtube.com/streamys.