Tristan Thompson Tells Khloe Kardashian She Can Live in His L.A. Home 'Forever' in 'KUWTK' Sneak Peek

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson clearly had chemistry leading up to their recent decision to rekindle their romance. In a new sneak peek clip for the upcoming return of Keeping Up With the Kardashians next month, the then-exes discuss Khloe's upcoming home renovation.

"We start the renovations in February which will be around the corner, it's a lot," Khloe tells the 29-year-old NBA star, who is father to her 2-year-old daughter, True. "I have to make sure something's safe for True and comfortable and still something close because I want to check up on this house."

Tristan then offers up his Los Angeles home to the 36-year-old reality star.

"I have my house in L.A. I'd love for you and True to stay there as long as you guys need to," Tristan tells Khloe. "I'll give you guys the keys and we can go party on. You, True and whoever else."

"Whoever else?" Khloe questions, raising an eyebrow.

"Yeah, like Malika [Haqq] and stuff, don't go getting any ideas," Tristan quips of Khloe's best friend.

"No guys?" she jokingly asks.

"Psh, it'd better be me or Savas, OK?" Tristan says of his friend. "That'll be the only guys who step on that property."

Jokes aside, Khloe feels Tristan's offer is too generous.

"That's really, really nice of you, but then what happens when you come back from the season?" she asks the Cleveland-based basketball pro.

"When I come back from the season, I can find somewhere to stay," he tells her.

"But you're not getting an apartment so I can stay in your house. That's, like, insane," she says.

"Mi casa, su casa. Who knows, you could just stay there forever," Tristan teases, looking hopeful.

"Stop it. That's not happening," Khloe says, grinning.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the pair "are back together and things have been going really well."

"Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another," the source told ET.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.