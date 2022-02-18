Tristan Thompson Takes 3-Year-Old Daughter True to Dinner

Tristan Thompson is continuing to put in some quality time with his 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The 30-year-old NBA pro took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday night to show off his dinner date with his daughter, whom he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian.

"My favorite type of date nights," he captioned the video with a red heart and crossed fingers emoji.

In the clip, True appears to be eating some rice with a fork while her dad has a bowl of edamame in front of him. He looks at the camera and smiles before trying to give his little girl a kiss, as she playfully moves out of reach.

Khloe also posted some pics with True on Thursday, writing, "My Forever 💞."'

Tristan has been getting in some quality time in with his daughter. Earlier this month, he posted a selfie with a smiling True, captioning it with some heart emojis.

The father-daughter moments come after Tristan was named as the subject of a paternity lawsuit with Maralee Nichols in December. After initially denying that he was the father of the 31-year-old personal trainer's son, Tristan later revealed, following a paternity test, that he is, in fact, the father of Maralee's son, who was born in December 2021. The child was conceived while he was still dating Khloe. Tristan publicly apologized to Khloe on Instagram at the time, writing, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

A source recently told ET that a romantic reconciliation between Khloe and Tristan seems highly unlikely.

"Tristan of course wants Khloe back, but Khloe's mindset is 'Once a player, always a player,'" the source said. "She sees that very clearly now, and it would take a miracle for them to get back together at this point."