Tristan Thompson Celebrates Ex Khloe Kardashian for Being an 'Amazing Partner' In Sweet Birthday Message

There's still a lot of love. Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday, and Tristan Thompson commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt message.

Despite news breaking last week that the pair had called it quits once again, Thompson was effusive with his praise for his ex -- with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter, True -- in a sweet post he shared to Instagram on Sunday.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian," Thompson wrote, alongside a slideshow of cute snapshots. "Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met."

The trio of photos the NBA star posted included a shot of them at a fancy event, dressed to the nines, a photo of them laying on a couch together smoking from a hookah, and a photo of Thompson and Kardashian sitting side-by-side with their little girl in the back seat of a truck, smiling for the camera.

"Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first," Thompson added in the caption. "I love you so much. Have an amazing day."

Earlier this month, ET confirmed that Thompson and Kardashian had split. A source told ET on Friday that the Good American co-founder's family has been there for her since their breakup.

"The family was trying to keep the breakup quiet because of all the press surrounding the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion," the source said, "but they all think this breakup is good and healthy for Khloe and are supportive of her."

ET's source added that the pair is "done romantically." Their split came amid renewed cheating rumors against the 30-year-old NBA pro, who had similar scandals in both 2018 and 2019.

"The constant cheating rumors were hard for Khloe to hear and dealing with her surrogate falling through was also very difficult," the source shared. "Khloe felt like everything was falling on her and she just couldn't take it anymore."

