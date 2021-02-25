Trisha Yearwood Tests Positive for COVID-19, Garth Brooks Is Negative

Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer and husband Garth Brooks' reps shared the news with ET on Wednesday, adding that Brooks has tested negative. The two are currently quarantining at home after Yearwood's diagnosis.

"The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks said in a statement. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for."

"Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” he continued, explaining he’ll be out of the spotlight and will not be doing his weekly Inside Studio G conversation on Facebook until further notice. "And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together."

The severe winter weather in Tennessee prevented the two from getting tested until almost a week after their initial exposure, the reps noted, adding that Yearwood is "doing OK so far, but dealing with symptoms."

"She’s tough. She’s stronger than me,” Brooks said, adding that any prayers and good thoughts are welcomed. "If anyone asks, that's what you can do for her. That’s what I’m doing. Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan."

"We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers," he concluded.

