Trey Songz Arrested After Altercation With Cop at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Trey Songz has been arrested. The Back Home rapper was taken into custody on Sunday after he was recorded getting into an altercation with a police officer at the AFC Championship Game, TMZ reports.

During the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Songz -- whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson -- was filmed getting into a physical altercation with a police officer.

The outlet reports that witnesses claim Songz was being heckled by others in the stands, and asked them to be quiet. The witnesses claim a police officer allegedly got physical with the rapper without provocation and that the alleged altercation was self-defense on Songz' part.

TMZ reports that Songz was arrested and accused of trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

ET has reached out to Songz' reps for comment.

In the video, published by the outlet, a man who is alleged to be Songz can be seen punching the officer in the head and tries to get him into a headlock before getting detained.

ET will continue to cover this story as it develops.