Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted Looking at Houses Together, Source Says

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are still going strong!

After months of dating, a source tells ET that the super low-key couple was spotted looking at houses together in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. The source says it's unclear if The Daily Show host and the actress were looking to buy a home together or separately.

Romance rumors between the two first sparked in August. At the time, multiple sources said that they had been dating for several months. E! News also reported that the pair was living together in New York City -- where Noah tapes his Comedy Central show -- amid the coronavirus pandemic. The two have yet to publicly confirm their relationship.

In September, Noah and Kelly were photographed for the first time together. In photos obtained by People, they were spotted walking into the TV personality's NYC apartment.

Kelly was previously linked to Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams. The two dated amid Williams' contentious split from his ex-wife. Williams and Kelly called it quits in 2018 after more than a year of dating. Noah, on his end, dated model Jordyn Taylor from 2015 to 2018.