Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Are Getting Serious After Months of Dating: Reports

Romance is in the air for Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly! The Daily Show host and the Titans star have been dating for several months, under the radar, according to multiple sources.

While neither the comedian nor the actress have publically confirmed their love connection, a source told People they they are in "a very serious relationship."

Meanwhile, a source confirmed to E! News that things are "getting serious" and the pair are currently living together in New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Noah has been hosting new episodes of his Comedy Central news program The Daily Showfrom his home in the Big Apple. Both Noah and Kelly have kept their private lives private on social media, opting instead to share messages of support and awareness for social issues, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kelly, 40, was previously linked to Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams. The two dated amid Williams' contentious split from his ex-wife. Williams and Kelly called it quits in 2018 after more than a year of dating.

Noah, 36, has remained largely reserved regarding his romantic life, but was last linked to model Jordyn Taylor, whom he dated from 2015 to 2018 before they went their separate ways.

ET has reached out to reps for Noah and Kelly for comment.