Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation Awards $1 Million to 100 Black College Students

Travis Scott announced on Tuesday that his non-profit organization Cactus Jack Foundation has awarded $1 million in scholarship aid to 100 graduating seniors from 38 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

"Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not -- and Black students are left behind or counted out," the "Goosebumps" rapper said in a news release. "So that's what my family and I set out to change. We congratulate all 100 scholarship recipients this year. I know we will see great things from them -- and we are already looking forward to increasing our work next year."

Each student from the class of 2022 received $10,000 from the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund. Waymon Webster was an educator who also graduated from an HBCU, Prairie View A&M University. Webster is also the rapper's grandfather. The scholarships were awarded to seniors "who have received academic excellence (averaging 3.5 or higher GPA) but have faced the all-too-common last minute challenge of financial adversity in the second semester of their senior year."

The foundation touts the 100 recipients will reach "the finish line, diploma in hand." According to the news release, "this is the second year that Scott has supported HBCUs and represents a tenfold increase."

The Cactus Jack Foundation works in conjunction with Scott's other non-profit, Project HEAL, which the rapper launched back in March. At the time, Scott said Project HEAL would be a multi-tier initiative aimed at addressing challenges facing today's youth when it comes to academic scholarships, mental health resources and event safety. He also said Project HEAL would be his way of honoring the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

The scholarship news comes amid the rapper battling a number of lawsuits filed by Astroworld attendees. Most recently, Scott's among a long list of defendants named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a woman who claims she suffered "horrific injuries" at the Astroworld tragedy that resulted in a miscarriage.

The woman, Shanazia Williamson, claimed she was among the masses "trampled and crushed" at the 2021 music festival, which resulted in "horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and [her partner Jarawd Owens'] unborn child." Williamson is also suing, among others, Live Nation Entertainment and the operators behind NRG Park in Houston, where the festival was held.

On May 7, the rapper performed publicly for the first time since the tragedy. Then, just this past weekend, Scott gave his first TV performance since Astroworld when he wowed the crowd at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.