Travis Scott Pulled as Coachella Headliner After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott will no longer be headlining Coachella in 2022. Though the 30-year-old rapper has been scheduled on the lineup for months, multiple reports note that the annual music festival has pulled him following the fatal Astroworld tragedy last month.

Scott was originally slated to headline the show in 2020, but the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ET has reached out to Scott's team regarding the Coachella lineup change.

This news comes after 10 people were killed and hundreds injured during Scott's performance at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas. Multiple lawsuits have since been filed against the performer and others involved in the festival.

Additionally, more than 60,000 people have signed a Change.org petition for Scott to be removed as a performer at all festivals put on by AEG, Paul Tollet and Goldenvoice, which put on Coachella each year.

Scott spoke out publicly last week for the first time since the fatal incident occurred, claiming he was not aware that any of his fans were injured while he was performing.

"It wasn't until minutes before the press conference that I figured out exactly what happened," Scott told Charlamagne tha God. "Even after the show, you're just kind of hearing things, but I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference. And even at that moment you’re like, 'Wait, what?'"

Scott additionally denied hearing any signs of distress from the crowd while he was playing.

"It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too. Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need," he said. "Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans' energy as a collective, call and response. I just didn’t hear that."