Travis Scott Pokes Fun at Kylie Jenner's 'Mommy Photos'

Travis Scott has no problem teasing the mother of his child, Kylie Jenner! The 28-year-old rapper is enjoying the holiday season with his 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and decided to give her makeup mogul mommy a hard time.

Earlier this week, Scott posted a sweet photo on his Instagram Stories of himself with little Stormi grinning on his shoulders.

"Can't wait for holidays," he captioned the pic. "UR Mommy photos be blurry."

Scott and Jenner have been spending lots of time together recently. In October, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an at-home photo shoot with Stormi's dad.

Later that month, Jenner skipped her sister Kim Kardashian West's 40th birthday getaway trip due to work commitments. She and Scott also enjoyed a fun weekend trip together with their daughter while Jenner's family was abroad.

Earlier this month, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan had some fun with Scott when they included the rapper on a FaceTime call with Kris Jenner and all of the sisters.

At the time, Scott answered the phone, "What's going on?" Upon seeing the stone-faced family, he shouted, "Bye!"

Watch the clip below for more.