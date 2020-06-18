Travis Scott and Daughter Stormi Have Matching Hairstyles on Family Vacation With Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott and his adorable 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, are twinning! The 28-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share several photos from his recent trip to Wyoming with Stormi's mom, Kylie Jenner, and her family.

In several shots, Travis poses outside next to a black truck with the same ranch backdrop Kylie featured in one of her recent photos with Stormi.

The "SICKO MODE" emcee also shared a pic of him holding his daughter as the pair rocked matching small braids. Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner liked the caption-free post.

Earlier this week, Kylie shared a pic of her and Stormi in bright blue outfits, writing, "Woke up in the wild wild west 🧡."

The family, along with Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian West, and their kids, recently spent time in Wyoming, celebrating the seventh birthday of Kim and Kanye West's daughter, North, with an outdoor fireworks display.

Kylie and Travis having been spending a lot of time together amid quarantine from the coronavirus. Over the weekend, they were spotted out with friends at celebrity hot spot The Nice Guy in Hollywood.

ET learned in March that Jenner and Scott were officially back together following their October 2019 split.

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," a source told ET at the time. "Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."

Kylie recently covered Vogue Czechoslovakia with Stormi in some stunning photos taken at her home. Here's a look at the mother-daughter photo shoot.