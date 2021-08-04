Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Shades Kourtney Kardashian's Family on Instagram

Travis Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, took a public dig at his current girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, and her famous family.

On Wednesday, Moakler shared a glamorous shot of herself with the caption, "My mama don't like you and she likes everyone.... ❤️⚓️." When a fan left the comment, "My mama likes everyone besides the Kardashians" with crying laughing emojis, Moakler replied, "mine too lol."

Barker, 45, and Moakler, 46, got divorced in 2008 after three years of marriage. They share two kids together -- 15-year-old daughter Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon. A source tells ET that the model "goes back and forth" about being supportive of Barker's new relationship with 41-year-old Kardashian.

"Sometimes she’s happy for Travis and the next moment she can get a little jealous, but overall Shanna and Travis have been great at co-parenting together for the last few months and their kids are what's most important to her," the source says.

Instagram

Meanwhile, things are heating up between Barker and Kardashian after being romantically linked since January. They recently took a family ski trip to Park City, Utah, and took their respective children along. Kardashian has three kids with her ex, Scott Disick -- 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign. They then spent Easter with the Kardashian family, playing golf with the matching new clubs Kris Jenner bought for the family.

A source told ET on Tuesday that Barker and Kardashian's relationship has "gotten way more serious" and that her family approves.

"This is the happiest Kourtney has been in a while and her family is thrilled for her," the source said. "Kourtney and Travis' kids get along great and all have the best time together. Kourtney's been trying to keep their relationship as private as she can on social media, but they're both super into each other and cute together."

ET recently spoke with Moakler, and she set the record straight after accusations that she threw shade and started a social media war against Kardashian. Moakler previously made headlines after hitting like on an Instagram comment that dissed the reality star.

"I honestly had no bad intentions whatsoever," she insisted. "Travis and I haven't been together for almost a decade. We co-parent, we're friends. However, I don't know anything about his personal life like that. We're not as close like that anymore. It's been 10 years. He has his own world going on, and I have my own world. Do I want him to be happy? Absolutely. I want him to be happy and if she makes him happy, I think that's awesome."

Moakler insisted her social media activity has nothing to do with Kardashian -- and added that if she had a message to share, she’d say it directly.

"Sadly, I guess that I liked a comment on social media. I honestly don't remember liking that comment. Sometimes when I'm on my social media, I'll like all the fans' comments, I just kinda go down and like everything," she explained. "And I guess I liked a comment that was disparaging. When I saw the headlines, I was like, 'What is this?' I had to go back and look at it. I didn't even realize people were looking at things I hearted. I was trying to be supportive of my fan base and didn't even realize it. I will from now on."

Watch the video below for more.