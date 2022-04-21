Traci Braxton's Sisters Carry Her Ashes in Hummingbird Lockets: 'She Wanted to Go Everywhere We Went'

Tamar Braxton shared the special way that her family is keeping her late sister, Traci Braxton’s, legacy alive. During an appearance on Dish Nation, the “Love and War” singer said that she and her sisters, Toni, Trina and Towanda, are taking Traci everywhere they go.

“We, all the sisters, have a hummingbird locket, and it’s a locket because her ashes are actually in it,” Tamar said. “We all have one and the reason being is because she wanted to go everywhere we went.”

The “All the Way Home” singer added, “If I don’t have it on, it’s in my purse, it’s in my bag. It’s close to me.”

Tamar shared that Traci had five hummingbird tattoos on her back to represent each one of the Braxton sisters. “She wanted to be a hummingbird and she looked at us as hummingbirds. So, here’s to my forever angel hummingbird,” she said.

Tamar also shared a message to her sister, alongside a video of the interview that she posted on Instagram. “Told you Trace because we promised you.. and It is also my honor to take you EVERYWHERE we go🦋 just like you asked,” she wrote. “even to @dishnation 🙏🏼✨ I miss you every single second 💕.”

Traci died last month at the age of 50 after a battle with cancer.

Tamar noted that the Braxton family is “really just hanging in there,” although her death has been very difficult. “We were just there with her, by her side until the end it was amazing,” Tamar said. “It’s what family does.”

The Tamar and Vince star explained that per Traci’s wishes, the family didn’t have a funeral, but had a birthday celebration in her honor instead. “The celebration of life that you guys saw, wasn’t actually a celebration of life,” she said. “It was actually her heavenly birthday. My sister was very particular, and she didn’t want a funeral, she didn’t want a funeral, she didn’t want anything where anybody was gonna be sad.”

On April 2, Tamar and her sisters celebrated Traci’s birthday with a series of posts, and the Braxton family, along with Traci’s husband and son, gathered to celebrate her birthday.

“Someone lied and said 'it gets easier'. It doesn’t. You just continue to live without. 😪 on your last birthday, we all were so hopeful and Optimistic and said it wasn’t going to be your last one,” Tamar wrote. “ We were right because Today and EVERY birthday we will celebrate you just like we said we would. 🥳#happyheavenlybirthday our sisterly bond is unbreakable. #foreverthebraxtongirls we love you 😍 #TrayDay❤️✨.”

Tamar also shared a video of her showing off her hummingbird locket on the way to the party.