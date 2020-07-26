Tove Lo Shares Marries Charlie Twaddle In Surprise Wedding

Tove Lo is a married woman!

The Swedish pop star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to reveal she had tied the knot with Charlie Twaddle. The couple puts on adorably surprised faces in their sweet wedding day pic, proudly displaying their wedding bands for the camera.

Just a glimpse of Lo's wedding gown is shown in the snap, while fans got a bit more of a view of Twaddle's ensemble -- a powder blue suit. Both Lo and Twaddle let their brunette locks down for the ceremony. "Oops! @seetwaddle," Lo captioned the post.

Lo called Twaddle "the love of my life" in a sweet birthday post in June.

And last year, she celebrated his birthday with a touching note about he's her "person."

“No one makes me laugh more than you and I feel so lucky I get to create with you and see the world together," she shared. "I love your massive head and your big smile, and you’re the most generous, loving human (with a hint of weirdness which matches my sprinkle of crazy 😁). You’re my person. Jag älskar dig Charlie I hope you have the best birthday!!.. though I’m sitting next to you waiting on a delayed flight lol ❤️."

