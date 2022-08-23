Tommy Lee Explains That NSFW Full-Frontal Nude Photo

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee addressed his NSFW nude Instagram post at a concert in San Antonio, Texas, over the weekend.

"A couple of weeks ago, we had, like, a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf**king bender, bro," he told the screaming crowd in a video he later posted to social media.

"I got f**king sideways as f**k and got naked and posted pictures of my d**k," he added.

Lee bared it all for his 1.5 million Instagram followers on Aug. 11, posting a full-frontal, nude picture of himself in a bathtub. He captioned the selfie, "Ooooopppsss," and then deleted it a few hours later.

At the concert last weekend, Lee elaborated on the story by saying, "And usually, I mean, I'm a titty man, so I like to see titties, but tonight is equal-opportunity night. Tonight, I wanna see everyone’s d**k. C'mon, boys, pull your **t out. Pull your f**king junk out. Let’s go."

He then pointed at a crowd member in the pit below him and announced, “He’s ready to pull his d**k out. Show the whole world that motherf**king hot dog…the wife says no? Divorce!"

The crowd echoed in cheers to Lee's joke before the video ended.

Lee wound up replacing his nude post with a meme of a naked man standing in front of an elephant captioned, "How do you breathe through that little thing??"

The drummer's wife, Brittany Furlan, responded in the comments section, writing, "OH MY GOD."