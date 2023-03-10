Tom Jackson, 'Queer Eye' Season 1 Fan Favorite, Dead at 63 After Cancer Battle

The Queer Eyecommunity has lost one of its own. Tom Jackson, who appeared in the Netflix reboot's 2018 pilot episode, "You Can't Fix Ugly," has died. He was 63.

The Queer Eye Instagram account shared the news on Wednesday alongside photos of Tom on the show.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson," the post reads.

Fashion expert Tan France commented on the post, writing, "Such incredibly sad news."

Hair excerpt Jonathan Van Ness wrote, "RIP Tom ❤️"

And interior designer Bobby Berk commented, "RIP Tom. 😢Having a Redneck Margarita in your honor❤️"

According to Tom's obituary, he lost his battle with metastatic adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer, on March 3.

The obituary called his Queer Eye appearance "a highlight of Tom's life."

"He enjoyed the notoriety and shared his experience with whoever would listen!" the obituary noted, adding at the end, "In lieu of flowers, please watch season 1, episode 1 of Queer Eye on Netflix and tell others about it in honor of Tom."

During the 2018 episode, Tom rekindled his romance with his ex-wife Abby Parr. The two remarried in 2018, though they separated in 2019, according to his Twitter.