Tom Holland and Zendaya Hang With Wyoming Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack

Tom Holland and Zendaya met a real-life hero -- the Wyoming boy who saved his sister from a dog attack -- and they made the boy's day one he'll never forget.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars played host to Bridger Walker and the rest of his family on the set. Walker's father, Robert, took to social media and shared lots of photos and videos of the incredible encounter.

Walker, of course, made headlines last year as a 6-year-old when he sacrificed his little body to protect his younger sister from being mauled by a German Shepherd. Walker would ultimately need 90 stitches and several other procedures to repair his mangled face. Following the brutal attack, Walker looked back on the scary episode and determined that "if someone had to die, I thought it should be me."

Walker's dad, Robert, took to Instagram and praised Holland, Zendaya and the rest of the Spider-Man cast for making "our kids feel like stars."

"Remember when @tomholland2013 promised Bridger he could come to the filming of Spider-Man?" Robert wrote in his lengthy post. "He delivered!" Robert thanked the entire Marvel/Sony cast and crew for "this dream-come-true adventure."

"I will never forget the grace and kindness they showed our children," Robert added. "Zendaya immediately approached my teenage daughter and told her how much she loved her nails. I don't know if she will ever know how much that simple act means to me - to see my sweetest daughter light up with self-confidence and joy."

Spider-Man: No Way Home, out in theaters now, has been a global success. Released less than a week ago, the film has already raked in over half a billion dollars at the box office. Robert says the film "will go down as one of the best ever" but it's not just the star power spearheaded by Holland and Zendaya. It's much more.

"I personally think it is because the cast and crew are good, kind, and passionate people," Robert explained. "Individuals who heard about a little boy’s injury, who wanted to make it right. People who were willing to stop a very busy day of shooting to make my little boy smile, and give him a chance to 'web-swing' with his hero."

Walker, now 7, can be seen in pictures posing with Holland in his Spider-Man costume. One of the best moments came when Holland, wearing his full costume, took part in a stunt, with Walker, who took Zendaya's place in Spider-Man's arms. In a video posted on the family's YouTube page, Bridger Buddies, Robert said "Tom asked Bridger if he wanted to practice a movie stunt with him."

"Of course, who wouldn't want to live out every kid's dream of swinging like Spider-Man," Robert wrote in the video's caption. "We just couldn't wait to share this very special and heart-warming moment."

About a year after the attack, Walker's dad spoke to People and said Walker stands by his words that if anyone had to die on that fateful day, it ought to be him instead of his sister. Robert told the outlet that when he and his wife once asked their son if he wanted his scar to go away, the boy said he didn't want it gone completely.

Why? Robert said his son "views his scar as something to be proud of ... it's a reminder that his sister didn't get hurt, and that she is okay."