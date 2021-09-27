Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Make Red Carpet Debut at 2021 Tony Awards

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton stepped out looking stunning together on Sunday night at the 2021 Tony Awards. The co-stars and rumored real-life couple walked their first red carpet together, supporting their play Betrayal, which earned four Tony nominations.

The 37-year-old British actress wowed in a cherry red gown on the carpet, while 40-year-old Hiddleston, who was nominated for an acting award for his performance in Betrayal, looked dapper in a navy suit.

The pair posed with their co-stars on the red carpet, and were also spotted wearing masks while inside the event at New York City's Winter Garden Theatre.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

This public outing comes after the co-stars were spotted vacationing together in Ibiza, Spain, and packing on the PDA earlier this month.

The rumored couple was seen kissing in the waters near the island as they enjoyed their holiday abroad.

They first met in 2019 as the leads in Betrayal, which premiered in London's West End before the stars brought it to Broadway for their debuts on the Great White Way. Though they've never confirmed their relationship status, some reports claim they started dating after working together on the play.