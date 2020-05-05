Tom Cruise Is Working With NASA to Film a Movie in Space

Tom Cruise's career has taken him all around the world -- and now it's taking him outside of it.

The 57-year-old actor will be making a movie at the International Space Station, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!" he wrote. "We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality."

The news comes after Deadline reported Cruise was working with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX on an action-adventure feature film to be shot in outer space. It would be the first narrative film to be shot out of this world.

Cruise is known for performing his own stunts -- and increasingly daring ones at that. In 2015's Mission: Impossible -- Rogue Nation, he impressively shot a scene while clutching the side of an Airbus A400 as it took off.

The action star's next film, Top Gun: Maverick, is set to release on Dec. 23, 2020, while production on Mission: Impossible 7 in Italy was recently halted due to the coronavirus.

