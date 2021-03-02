Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Shares Pic From Birthday Trip to Costa Rica

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's 26-year-old son, Connor Cruise, is giving a glimpse into his personal life. Over the weekend, Connor shared a photo from a trip to Costa Rica with friends. This being his first Instagram post since October 2020.

Connor, an avid fisher judging by his Instagram account, showed off his big catch to the camera, tagging Los Suenos Resort and Marina.

"Yellowfin were chewing today #200# @hook360 @lossuenosresort," he wrote.

Connor's friend, Jeremy Spund, also shared pictures on Instagram from their trip, calling it "epic."

"Happy birthday to my brother @theconnorcruise and thanks to rest of the squad for a great few days," he wrote.

Cruise and Kidman adopted both Connor and his older biological sister, 28-year-old Bella Cruise, when they were still married. Back in 2018, Kidman shared why she's so private when it comes to her children with Cruise and how she feels about them choosing to be Scientologists like their father.

"I have to protect all those relationships," she told Australia's Who magazine. "I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is."

"They are adults," she added. "They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe -- that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."