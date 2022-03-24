Todrick Hall Shares His Regrets From 'Celebrity Big Brother' and What's Next for His Music (Exclusive)

Todrick Hall is speaking exclusively to ET about what went down in the Celebrity Big Brother house. The 36-year-old singer-songwriter nearly won the third season, but ultimately lost out to his ally, Miesha Tate, who nabbed every vote but one.

Looking back on his time on Celebrity Big Brother, Hall admits to ET's Denny Directo that he has some regrets but ultimately, he shares, "I'm happy with the game I played."

Hall adds, "I wish that the personal statements wouldn’t have been said. I wish I wouldn’t have crossed into a personal level. But I don’t regret being on the show and I’ve learned a lot from it."

The singer also wants to apologize for "a lot of things that offended people," but notes, "For me, it was just a game."

As for the more heated moments on Celebrity Big Brother between himself and other houseguests, Hall insists, "That's really not a part of my character."

"I don't get into fights with my real friends like that and I just think that it showed me a lot about myself," he insists.

When it comes to his biggest regret, Hall confides, "I think my biggest regret is ever letting the lines of game and reality blur together, and ever saying anything negative to somebody. I actually liked everybody in the house. There's not anybody I didn't like and I've seen people on Big Brother get into huge fights and then years later they're at each other's weddings. I hope that something similar could happen here because I feel like I really formed a great bond with certain people."

In particular, Hall has a soft spot for Tate and Cynthia Bailey, who was the only one to vote for him and not Tate in the finals. "Cynthia is just an angel to me," he tells ET. "Miesha and I still talk and text every day."

What may surprise Celebrity Big Brother viewers is that Hall says he really liked spending time with Shanna Moakler. "I really, really liked her. They didn't show this, but I was the person rooting for her on the other side of the house for a long time," he says. "I thought she had great fashion. We had a lot of real moments. It is unfortunate to me that we are the ones that were butting heads the most. But I think time heals all wounds."

That being said, Hall "absolutely" has regrets regarding how he treated Moakler. "There are things that got heated that were said. My issue is that we were filmed 24/7 and I was under the impression that the live feeds would be on the entire time. While I'm not saying that releases me from any responsibility of things that I did when there, there are open moments in the live feeds where sometimes on certain days, the live feeds were only on seven percent," he explains. "The audience is forced to try to fill in the blanks of what happened during that time with information. There are certain parts of Shanna and I's situation that are just completely not true."

Hall is adamant that he "didn't have any issues with [Shanna] until she started having issues with me first."

"I would love for us to build a relationship at some point. I don't dislike her at all," he tells ET.

Hall is now putting the drama behind him and focusing on his career, as his new music video for "Queen" will be released on Friday, and he's currently on his Femuline tour.

"A lot of people would have wanted me to fall down, cancel my tour, not move forward. And I’m like, 'That is not my style,'" he says of moving on after being deemed the villain on Celebrity Big Brother. "I’m gonna always fight. I can learn from this and it can make me stronger."

As for the message behind "Queen," Hall explains, "'Queen' is just about being born different. I've always felt that the way I looked at the world, the way I moved through the world is different. I'm not everyone’s cup of tea. I am definitely, as the kids call it, extra, but there's nothing that I'd ever do to change that."

Halls says he wants his song "to be an anthem for people who are extra, who are different, people who don’t understand, who are polarizing for whatever reason."

The singer adds, "It's strange because we shot the video before I moved into the Big Brother house, but this song and the video has a completely different meaning to me now post-Big Brother."