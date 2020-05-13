'Today's Dylan Dreyer Tests Positive for COVID-19 Antibodies After Husband's Coronavirus Diagnosis

View this post on Instagram

This is Cals room. The bed is roughly the size of a coffin. A little over 3 weeks ago I spiked a fever and had some unsettling and alarming stomach issues. We didn’t waste a second...we immediately realized I needed to Quarantine myself. Calvin was already sleeping in our room so before I moved into Cals room permanently Dylan took out some of Cals favorite toys before I made it my quarantine zone. This was my world for about 10 days. The fever never really got above 101 but it also never got below for well over a week. The headaches were debilitating. No amount of Tylenol could put a dent in my headaches or temperature. There was also an emotional component to this disease. I cried. ALOT. I never cry (unless homeward bound or Forrest Gump is on tv). After 6 days it was deemed necessary by the hotline I called that I take a test....it was positive. I had it. This disease is also brilliant and diabolical. It will let up just enough to allow you to feel good about yourself and walk to the bathroom....but then it will suddenly attack you as if it knows you are at the farthest away from your bed. When it hits hard you can’t move, and it feels like you’re snorkeling through a cocktail straw. People have compared it to the flu ...for me it was reminiscent of mono. you have to anticipate the deeply personal attacks of this virus because it seems to be tailor made to whoever it attaches to. It’s the Freddy Krueger of virus’s because it knows where you are weakest and knows your deepest fears and it attacks accordingly. Anyway I was lucky and have been symptom free for a week. All I can say is hydrate, cry and be patient. When you feel 100% and feel like you beat this thing wait 3 more days. Take care and if anyone has any questions or needs to talk that is going through it or knows someone going through it please DM me and I will get back to you. Be safe. Be smart. Be humble.