'Today' Contributor Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband Michael Marion

Rest in peace, Michael Marion. In a heartbreaking post on Instagram on Sunday, Today contributor Bobbie Thomas mourned her husband, who died last week. He was 42.

Marion died on Dec. 1 after suffering an ischemic stroke in April 2019, an obituary said. He returned from the hospital in a wheelchair, but was eventually able to walk again with assistance.

"Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won’t. My husband is gone. 💔," Thomas wrote on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Marion in the hospital. "With all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it’s so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy. But I beg you, everyone reading this, hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don’t."

"One thing we all have is kindness. Absorb it, extend it, exhaust it. Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love. If you’re lucky enough to have it, please appreciate it, every moment, every day. Especially during the hard parts," she continued. "There will never be enough time and some of our forevers are much too short. As I type through tears, I embrace gratitude ... holding our precious son Miles and memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart."

Thomas concluded, "Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown us and our families. Please go hug the people you love."

Thomas, who married Marion in 2013, was optimistic about her husband's recovery earlier this year. In June, she shared a sweet video of Marion picking up their 5-year-old son, Miles, for the first time since his stroke.

