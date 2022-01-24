'Today' Co-Anchor Dylan Dreyer Reveals How She Expertly Fits Her 3 Sons in Same NYC Bedroom

Dylan Dreyer's home forecast? Bunk beds ahead!

The Today meteorologist, who gave birth to her third child in September, pulled back the curtain on the new sleeping situation inside her New York City apartment. Since excess square footage can be quite the elusive perk in Manhattan real estate, the co-host revealed how she’s making it work for her three kids all in in one bedroom.

In a photo she shared to Instagram on Sunday, fans can see the set-up she has working for her and husband Brian Fichera’s three sons, Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and Russell, 4 months: a bunked bed over a crib for the older two and another crib to the side for her newborn.

In a rebuttal to naysayers, Dreyer captioned her post, "'You have to move,' they said. 'You’ll never fit in your apartment,' they said. 'Time for a bigger place,' they said. This is how you do it in NYC. I think they all fit just fine…for now. #nycliving #my3sons #roommates."



Dreyer’s post spurred an array of feedback from fellow parents, including supportive words and logistical questions. "How well do they all sleep??" a fellow mom asked. “My two boys share a room and it’s definitely been rough."

"My 4 are all in one room currently!” another comment read. "You do what you have to do! It builds the sweetest relationships!"

Meanwhile, hopefully Dreyer was able to get a good night's sleep before she officially ended her four-month maternity leave and headed back to work at Today on Monday.

"It feels like I haven't left," she told co-anchors Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones. "Like all of a sudden four months came and went, it's done and the kids are home and taken care of and I'm back."

According to Dreyer. it may also be her last maternity leave. "I'm so complete," she said. “I really don’t want that extra one, like, I’m ready to start our family and start doing things and it’s great."