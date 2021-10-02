Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Are Reuniting for a New Talk Show (Exclusive)

After spending five seasons acting together on the hit series, Martin, former co-stars and longtime friends Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are reuniting for a new talk show, tentatively titled Tisha & Tichina Have Issues, that will bring a fresh spin to the celebrity interview.

Each episode of the series, which will be hosted by Campbell and Arnold and filmed from the pair’s homes, will welcome a celebrity or public figure for an intimate and candid discussion. The twist is that they’ll be joined by one of their closest or oldest friends or confidants who can help provide a fresh perspective and inside accounts as they discuss everything from never-before-heard personal tales to current events.

Given the fact that the two have known each other ever since making their film debut in 1986’s Little Shop of Horrors and recently showed off their co-hosting capabilities during the 2020 Soul Train Awards, there’s no doubting that the two will shake things up with their trademark sense of humor and by keeping each other in check -- as best friends do!

"Tichina and I have worked together and known each other so long...we finish each other's jokes!” Campbell tells ET. “I'm happy that me and my bestie will have the opportunity to create and enjoy a platform where our audience can get intimate with us -- and when our celebrity guests come through, they can bring on a friend so we can all get to know them in a more fun, open and candid way.”

“I am pleased to be working with Thinkfactory and my long-time friend and colleague Tisha Campbell on our dream project,” Arnold adds. “Never before has television played a greater role in our communities, and I feel certain that connecting through our brand of positivity and laughter is sure to shine through to our forever faithful fans.”

In addition to being executive produced by the co-hosts, the series is executive produced by Andrew Jameson (Power), and produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media (Marriage Boot Camp; Rat in the Kitchen).

Tisha & Tichina Have Issues is currently in development and will soon be shopped to networks and streaming platforms.