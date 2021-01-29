Tina Knowles Lawson Lets Granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter Do Her Makeup: See the Final Look!

Blue Ivy Carter is a budding makeup artist! Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 9-year-old daughter showed off her makeup skills with some help from her maternal grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson.

Tina, 67, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a stunning selfie, which featured her in makeup that was applied by Blue. In the photo, Tina rocks a red lip, a smoky eye with winged liner and defined eyebrows.

"My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today," Lawson captioned the pic. "She is only 9 years old. Can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face."

"Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees," she quipped.

This isn't the first time Blue has showed off her skills with her grandma. In fact, for Halloween, Blue gave Tina a spooky makeover, which included a darkened nose and eyes, as well as lips that appeared to be stapled shut to give her a classic skeleton look.

At the time, Tina called her granddaughter "a great makeup artist!"

Blue's talent with makeup is no surprise. When ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Tina in 2019, the proud grandma praised Blue for her makeup abilities.

"I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay! But it's just for playtime. We have fun!" Tina said. "... She puts stones and does all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye. She's a little artist."

Despite Blue's obvious talent, Tina doesn't think she should be allowed to wear makeup herself until her teenage years.

"I think about 13. It's when I started letting my girls wear makeup," the proud grandma said. "A little lip gloss, maybe a little blush and I always believed in mascara, that's so fun. But not any base and all that stuff, that's a little much."