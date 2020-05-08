Tina Knowles Challenges American 'Vogue' to 'Step Up and Hire' More Black Creatives

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, is calling on American Vogue to hire more people of color on their creative team. In a new post shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, Knowles praised the British version of the fashion magazine for appointing Edward Enninful as its first Black editor-in-chief in 2017. He previously worked as a contributing fashion editor for American Vogue in 2006.

"Kudos to this wonderful Man Mr. Edward Enninful!!" Knowles exclaimed. "Editor of British Vogue for boldly putting our beautiful Activists on the cover !!! When will American Vogue step up and hire more Black Photographers for cover shoots? We're waiting......."

Knowles is referencing British Vogue's September issue, titled "Activism Now," which shines a light on activists who are fighting for social and racial justice, gender equality and more across the globe. Enninful describes the issue on Instagram as "an ode to the extraordinary voices, old and young, who in this difficult year have devoted their energies to fighting for a fairer society."

"From #PatrisseCullors, artist, political strategist, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, and founder of @ReformLAJails, to bestselling author #ReniEddoLodge meet the global voices for change in the new issue," he added.

The issue also features a special fold-out cover starring "20 inspirational activists dedicated to making a change," including model and activist Adwoa Aboah and international footballer and child poverty campaigner Marcus Rashford.

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, American Vogue's longtime editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, acknowledged mistakes the publication has made in the past, including having "too few" Black employees, in an email sent to her staff in June.

"I want to say this especially to the Black members of our team -- I can only imagine what these days have been like," she wrote in the email, which was obtained by ET. "It should be a time of listening, reflection, and humility for those of us in positions of privilege and authority."

"Meanwhile, I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes," she continued. "It can’t be easy to be a Black employee at Vogue, and there are too few of you. I know that it is not enough to say we will do better, but we will -- and please know that I value your voices and responses as we move forward. I am listening and would like to hear your feedback and your advice if you would like to share either."

Wintour has yet to respond to Knowles' post.