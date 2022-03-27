Timothée Chalamet Rocks Shimmering Shirtless Look at 2022 Oscars

Who said you need a shirt at the Oscars? Not Timothée Chalamet!

Instead, the star had fans' attention in a luxe jacket embellished with sequins and lace, paired with black trousers and boots -- a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble that was equal parts glamorous, chic and edgy. While the trendsetter can always be relied on to push sartorial boundaries, the actor upped the fashion ante at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The 26-year-old performer, who led the Oscar-nominated Dune, set the internet ablaze with his bold -- and now viral -- look. As to be expected, viewers had a lot to say.

"Timmy at the oscars is making me go feral," one tweet read.

"GOD DAMN TIMOTHEE CHALAMET IS ONE BEAUTIFUL MAN," another fan raved.

David Livingston/Getty Images

And with that, another epic look for Chalamet is in the books -- the Hollywood style history books, that is.

The 2022 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage, including all of this year's winners.