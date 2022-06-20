Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Confess 'It's Your Love' Music Video Secret 25 Years After Debut (Exclusive)

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have hit a personal and career milestone. The pair, who star on 1883, are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their first debut, “It’s Your Love,” and the couple is reflecting on the video.

“Girl, I was so pregnant,” Hill tells ET’s Cassie DiLaura during the Paramount + U.K. launch event. “I mean, oh, wow, it was special.”

McGraw echoed his wife’s sentiments about filming the video. However, after 25 years, the "I Like It, I Love It" singer is spilling a major secret.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

“The song was special, and the video was special,” the 55-year-old says. “And one of my dear friends who's passed away since -- he shot probably 30 videos of mine -- Sherman Halsey shot that video. But what I remember specifically, was Faith was craving milkshakes when we were shooting the video.”

“Only one, I craved a lot,” Hill adds. “But the milkshake I needed at that moment.”

“But she had a milkshake when we were shooting the video and she had -- what do you call that -- the dress you wore was silk or something,” McGraw says. “And so, if you look really closely in a few shots, you'll see a milkshake stain.”

“No, they took that out, babe,” Hill adds.

McGraw is still sure that all these years later, you can still see the stain on the dress. As for the baby that was in her belly -- Gracie -- she recently celebrated her 25th birthday in May.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, each took to social media to celebrate the NYU student on her special day.

“Happy 25th birthday to our oldest girl Gracie! So smart, so sweet, so, so talented..… And such a crazy, big heart,” actor wrote next to a selfie of him and Gracie. “You inspire me everyday. Keep dreaming them big ol dreams my sweet girl.”

Hill wrote, “How does it feel to be 25 years old and smokin’ hot, Gracie?!?🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥The life of every party since the day you were born We love you so much!!!!!!!!."