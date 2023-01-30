Tim Allen Questions Pamela Anderson's Memory After She Claimed He Flashed Her on 'Home Improvement' Set

Tim Allen is questioning Pamela Anderson's memory after denying claims that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in the 1990s.

"She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that," Allen tells the Daily Mail. "She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way."

Per Variety, Anderson claims in her forthcoming memoir that Allen "opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even."

Allen denied the allegation, saying, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

The Daily Mail also reported that Allen referred to Anderson as "a good girl," and, when asked, said he has a good memory himself.

Variety followed up with Anderson's claim in its cover story last week, noting that Anderson texted writer Tatiana Siegel about the alleged moment with Allen, offering Allen some grace.

"Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world," Anderson said via text.

Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl on the first two seasons of Home Improvement, which starred Allen in one of his most memorable roles as Tim "The Toolman" Taylor.

When ET was on the set of the sitcom in 1993, Allen gushed over "our little Pammy," stating, "She's the sweetest girl, that's why we love her."

Anderson's memoir, Love, Pamela, hits shelves on Tuesday.