TikTok Star Payton Moormeier Goes Insane Over Heartbreak in 'Hard to Breathe' Music Video (Exclusive)

Fans have been going insane for Payton Moormeier's latest single, "Hard to Breathe." The 17-year-old TikTok star and singer has been teasing the music video on his social media all week, and now ET is exclusively premiering the visual.

Directed by Youssef Ali, the clip sees Moormeier strapped down to a hospital bed as he struggles to get out of it. As he sings about a love he's lost, he's held down and yelled at by a woman.

"Didn't really feel right when I let you go/ Ever since you left, tryna get you back home/ It's taking so much out of me/ That is hard to even breathe," he croons in the chorus. "I don't wanna feel like I always be alone/ I always tryna say it but I always say it wrong/ It's taking so much out of me/ That it's hard to even breathe."

Moormeier currently has over 4.6 million followers on Instagram, and over 13.2 million on TikTok. "Hard to Breathe" is the follow-up to "Habits," which was released in July.

Moormeier shortly after his single's release, where he shared insight on the inspiration behind his music. The singer explained that writing about "heartbreak stuff" and "girls" are his favorite because he knows his fans can relate.

"I'll just be, like, driving and [an idea] will just hit," he explained. "I like being more vulnerable in my songs just because I'll get those people that are going through the same thing that I am, that can relate to my music and, like, actually listen to it with a purpose."

Hear more of what he shared, including how his songs, "Love Letter" and "Habits," came to be, in the video above.