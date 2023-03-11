Tiger Woods Denies Having 'Oral Tenancy Agreement' With Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is denying he had an "oral tenancy agreement" with Erica Herman, saying that after "breaking off their relationship" he informed her "she was no longer welcome" in his house.

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, Woods' trust this week responded to his ex-girlfriend's claim that they had an "oral agreement" ensuring her she could live at his Florida mansion for a total of 11 years. In her legal filings, Herman claimed she still had five years remaining when they split up in October and, as such, is entitled to compensation of roughly $30 million.

For his part, Woods' lawyers argue that during their relationship,"Mr. Woods invited Ms. Herman to live with him as his guest in the Residence. Mr. Woods never negotiated an oral tenancy agreement with Ms. Herman. Nor was there ever a written tenancy agreement between Mr. Woods or the Trust."

In the documents, Woods' lawyers say that on Oct. 22, 2022, he "notified Ms. Herman that he was breaking off their relationship." After ending things, Woods then arranged for Herman "to stay at a local luxury resort," and Woods "provided funds she could apply toward a new residence."

Woods' lawyers claim Herman responded to the breakup by filing her lawsuit against Woods' trust.

As for why she sued the trust instead of Woods himself, his lawyers say her decision to sue the trust rather than Woods "is nothing more than a transparent attempt by Ms. Herman to avoid her contractual obligation to arbitrate and to gain leverage by litigating her disputes with Mr. Woods in a public forum."

In other words, she's trying to bypass the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she signed at the beginning of their relationship in August 2017 when they started dating. Woods' lawyers are adamant the NDA she signed is legally binding and any legal disputes should be settled out of court.

Following her lawsuit, Woods' lawyers say he "commenced an arbitration proceeding before the American Arbitration Association (AAA) on Jan. 26, 2023, however, the AAA placed the arbitration in abeyance after Ms. Herman argued that she cannot be compelled to arbitrate her claims before the AAA because her claims alleging breach of an oral tenancy agreement involve a 'sexual harassment dispute.'"

Woods' lawyers want the court to determine that Herman's "landlord-tenant claims do not constitute a 'sexual harassment dispute.'"

In a separate lawsuit, Herman cited the Speak Out Act as the reason the NDA should be voided, as the act protects victims of sexual assault or harassment. In her court documents, Herman checked the box "yes" when asked "Does this case involve allegations of sexual abuse?"

She did not offer any specifics about the allegation.