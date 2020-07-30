TIFF's 2020 Lineup Includes Directorial Debuts From Halle Berry and Regina King

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures, and while TIFF will look a bit different this year -- featuring drive-in screenings and virtual red carpets -- the film festival is not skimping on its usual star power amid the ongoing pandemic.

"The names you already know are doing brand new things this year, and there's a whole crop of exciting new names to discover," said TIFF artistic director and co-head, Cameron Bailey.

The 45th Toronto International Film Festival will open on Sept. 10 with Spike Lee's concert film, David Byrne's American Utopia, and run through Sept. 19, capped off with a closing night presentation of director Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy.

'Bruised' | TIFF

'One Night in Miami' | Amazon Studios

Ahead of its TIFF debut, One Night in Miami has been bought up by Amazon Studios. "Regina King is a force of nature -- mastering her craft in front of the camera as we've seen in her extensive body of work, and now taking her talent behind the camera," Amazon's Jennifer Salke said in a statement.

See TIFF's feature film lineup below:

180 Degree Rule, Farnoosh Samadi

76 Days Hao Wu, Anonymous & Weixi Chen

Ammonite, Francis Lee

Another Round (Druk), Thomas Vinterberg

Bandar Band, Manijeh Hekmat

Beans, Tracey Deer

Beginning (Dasatskisi), Dea Kulumbegashvili

The Best is Yet to Come (Bu Zhi Bu Xiu), Wang Jing

Bruised, Halle Berry

City Hall, Frederick Wiseman

Concrete Cowboy, Ricky Staub

David Byrne's American Utopia, Spike Lee

The Disciple, Chaitanya Tamhane

Enemies of the State, Sonia Kennebeck

Falling, Viggo Mortensen

The Father, Florian Zeller

Fauna, Nicolás Peredaa

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, Werner Herzog & Clive Oppenheimer

Gaza mon amour, Tarzan Nasser & Arab Nasser

Get the Hell Out (Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan), I-Fan Wang

Good Joe Bell, Reinaldo Marcus Green

I Care A Lot, J Blakeson

Inconvenient Indian, Michelle Latimer

The Inheritance, Ephraim Asili

Lift Like a Girl (Ash Ya Captain), Mayye Zayed

Limbo, Ben Sharrock

Memory House (Casa de Antiguidades), João Paulo Miranda Maria

MLK/FBI, Sam Pollard

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel, Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott

New Order (Nuevo orden), Michel Franco

Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois), Philippe Lacôte

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

No Ordinary Man, Aisling Chin-Yee & Chase Joynt

Notturno, Gianfranco Rosi

One Night in Miami, Regina King

Penguin Bloom, Glendyn Ivin

Pieces of a Woman, Kornél Mundruczó

Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre), Lili Horvát

Quo Vadis, Aïda?, Jasmila Žbanić

Shadow In The Cloud, Roseanne Liang

Shiva Baby, Emma Seligman

Spring Blossom, Suzanne Lindon

A Suitable Boy, Mira Nair

Summer of 85 (Été 85), François Ozon

The Third Day, Felix Barrett & Dennis Kelly

Trickster, Michelle Latimer

True Mothers (Asa Ga Kuru), Naomi Kawase

Under the Open Sky (Subarashiki Sekai), Miwa Nishikawa

Violation, Madeleine Sims-Fewer & Dusty Mancinelli

Wildfire, Cathy Brady