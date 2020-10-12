Tiffani Thiessen on How Her Husband Convinced Her to Do New Show 'Deliciousness' (Exclusive)

Tiffani Thiessen had no choice but to say "yes" to her new show, Deliciousness. The actress hosts the upcoming Ridiculousness spinoff, in which she and panelists Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu celebrate the funniest food moments on the internet.

As she tells her husband and special ET guest correspondent Brady Smith in a special 1-1, she had a hard time turning down the gig.

"When I got the call about looking into doing this show called Deliciousness, that was a spinoff of one of your favorite shows, Ridiculousness, you said to me, 'You better do this new show or we're getting divorced,'" Thiessen reveals with a laugh.

"I would have never divorced you," quips Smith, with Thiessen noting, "No, [but] you were like, 'Oh my gosh, babe. You gotta do this show!'"

"And I was like, 'I know this is the show that you love so much.' And then it's basically your favorite show but all food which is so my thing," she adds. "So I, of course, had to sign up and it's been one of the best jobs, hands down, that I've had in a very long time. I'm super excited for people to watch on Dec. 14."

Thiessen has been a longtime foodie and loves being in the kitchen, cooking for her husband and their two children; daughter Harper and son Holt. Her love of cooking came from when she was a little girl, making meals with her mother.

"I grew up in a family of women who all loved to cook. I was that little girl who wanted to be in the kitchen with my mom and my aunt and my grandmother," she recalls. "All in there having a good time, and when I was old enough, I was invited in to start cooking and now I do all the cooking."

Of course, she herself, has had her own kitchen blunders like in the funny clips viewers will see on Deliciousness.

"I've had my fails," she shares. "I've had things that have happened. I've burnt things before, that's normal. I'm not some crazy perfectionist type of person…One time on Dinner at Tiffani's when the lemon oil had kind of spewed over, I don't know if you were there that day, but I started a fire and I didn't even know it!"

"What I love about Deliciousness, we've got a show that is funny," she notes. "You and I can cuddle up, [have] a little cocktail, laugh our butts off, watch the show."

As she kicks off a new project, she recently wrapped another one. Thiessen reprised her role as Kelly Kapowski on the Saved by the Bell reboot, which premiered last month on Peacock.

"Tracey [Wigfield], who created the show, has done an amazing job. It's funny, it's witty, but it has a ton of heart and the new kids are amazing," she expresses. "They're super, super talented and for me, personally, it was fun to go back and play Kelly and work with Mark-Paul [Gosselaar] and deal with the whole Zack-Kelly thing. It was actually a lot of fun."

Thiessen recalls being 15 years old when the show premiered in 1989. Now, she sees the new generation of actors taking over the series and believes they are at a much better age to handle fame and success than when she started.

"Most of these kids are actually older because back then you actually played your age," she shares. "Nowadays these kids are playing younger than they are, so they probably can handle the pressure of fame probably a lot easier than maybe say we did. Not that we didn't handle it well. I think I had a family that was very structured and very supportive. But it's a lot to take in."

"I think the reaction from the reboot of Saved by the Bell has been good," the actress notes, adding, "I definitely think it takes the nostalgic part of the original and really brings in a fresh, new sense of newness really into the show."

For more on Thiessen, watch below. Deliciousness premieres on Monday, Dec 14 at 7 p.m. ET on MTV.