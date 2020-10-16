'This Is Us' Season 5 Official Trailer Is Here and It's an Emotional Gut Punch

Got your tissues ready? The official This Is Us trailer for season 5 is a gut-punch for your emotions.

NBC released a new two-minute trailer on Friday of the upcoming season, showing the Pearson family as they enter a new chapter of love, heartbreak and the coronavirus. Opening with a dramatic recap of Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) brutal season 4 finale fight, it picks up with the Pearsons grappling with their new normal.

The trailer hints that season 5 will also explore the civil unrest and Black Lives Matter protests happening around the country, as we see Randall and his family watching a news report about the Black Lives Matter protests. "What we're dealing with as a people, it's just so tragic, Beth," Randall tells Beth in a moment of vulnerability.

Later, we see Rebecca (Mandy Moore) happily expressing that she "feels like magic," as a worried Kate (Chrissy Metz) looks on, even though we know her health and mental state is deteriorating rapidly. And it's confirmed, maybe, that Kevin's pregnant fiancee, teased last season, is indeed Madison (Caitlin Thompson) -- a fact Kevin casually mentions to Kate. "You're going to need to explain the use of the word fiancee," she questions.

But even though it seems all hope is lost, Beth is always there to provide words of wisdom. "The world is a resilient place. This pain is not forever. Nothing is forever. It's up to us." Watch the official This Is Us trailer below.

Production resumed on season 5 in late September in Los Angeles, with the cast and crew following COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols. Special plexiglass windows and stations were erected for the cast in between takes.

Chrissy Metz acknowledged there may not be as many kissing scenes as a result of the pandemic. "I don't think we're going to be kissing," she told ET a few weeks before filming commenced. "I think we might [do] like the side church hug or something, but I don't know if we're going to be kissing, y'all. I doubt it."

The This Is Us season 4 finale left viewers with many unanswered questions, from Kevin becoming a father to twins, to Kevin and Randall's fractured relationship over Rebecca's declining health, to Kate and Toby deciding to expand their family.

“We’re keeping up the momentum, for sure,” Justin Hartley told ET earlier this summer. “Our show is at our best when we’re talking about real-life things that real-life people are going through that are hard and that are not going away any time soon: mental health, sexuality, alcohol abuse, drug addiction, marriage, death. As long as we continue to tackle those topics that are truthful, honest and relevant, that’s when we’re at our best. And from what I’m gathering, it’s going to be a hell of a season.”

This Is Us returns with a two-hour premiere Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

