'This Is Us' Begins Filming Final Season: See First Photos From Set

The Pearsons are back for their farewell season.

This Is Us officially called "action" on the sixth and final season on Thursday in Los Angeles, kick-starting production on the final 16 episodes of the NBC drama. Members of the cast and creative team took to social media to commemorate the day.

"Mom and Dad. Day 1, season 6 in the can. Here we go….," Mandy Moore captioned her on-set Instagram photo with co-star Milo Ventimiglia.

Ventimiglia shared an Instagram story Thursday afternoon after wrapping his first day with Moore. "That's it. It's a wrap on Day 1 of season 6. Can you... believe it?" Moore asks as she and Ventimiglia walk back to their trailers. "It's crazy," Ventimiglia replies.

Creator Dan Fogelman shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Moore and Ventimiglia during a scene with an emotional tweet.

"Last first day. Feeling feelings," Fogelman wrote on Twitter.

Executive producer and frequent director Ken Olin hinted that production was about to begin on Wednesday, writing on Twitter, "Tomorrow. Day 1. Season 6.@NBCThisisUs. I’m directing @MiloVentimiglia & @TheMandyMoore to begin our final season."

"My goal is to appreciate every single day of work this year. It’s the best way I can think of to honor what an incredible experience doing this show this has been," he wrote.

Later on Thursday, Olin tweeted an update from set as Day 1 was underway.

"Day 1. Season 6. @MiloVentimiglia & @TheMandyMoore have still got it. It’s great to be back with our crew!!!" he tweeted.

Dispatch from the set of @NBCThisisUs.

Day 1. Season 6.@MiloVentimiglia & @TheMandyMoore

have still got it.

It’s great to be back with our crew!!!

I’ll keep you posted. — ken olin (@kenolin1) September 9, 2021

Ahead of filming, Fogelman teased the final season premiere, blacking out part of the title and inviting fans to speculate over what the mysterious word could be. The This Is Us writers replied to Fogelman's tweet, calling the episode "a doozy."

This Is Us returns midseason in 2022 on NBC. For more, watch below.

